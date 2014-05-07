Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
LONDON May 7 Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands will referee the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in Lisbon on May 24, UEFA announced on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old Dutchman refereed last season's Europa League final between Benfica and Chelsea in Amsterdam.
This season's Europa League final between Benfica and Sevilla in Turin next Wednesday will be under the control of German referee Felix Brych.
The 38-year-old has taken charge of six Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final first leg between Barcelona and Atletico. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.