Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
PARIS France soccer internationals Franck Ribery and Karim Benzema have been discharged of solicitation of an underage prostitute, the Paris Correctional Tribunal said on Thursday.
Real Madrid striker Benzema and Bayern Munich forward Ribery, who did not attend their trial, were being tried on charges of paying prostitute-turned-fashion model Zahia Dehar when she was aged 16 and 17.
Ribery has admitted paying her for sex but said he did not know her age. Benzema has denied having any sexual relations with Dehar.
Paying for sex is not illegal in France but underage prostitution is.
Last December, the National Assembly passed a bill to fine prostitutes' clients, but it still has to pass the Senate and be signed by president Francois Hollande before it becomes law.
(Reporting by Pauline Mevel,; Writing by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.