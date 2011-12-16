Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery celebrates after he scored against Werder Bremen during their German Bundesliga first division soccer match in Munich December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

France and Bayern Munich forward Franck Ribery has been ordered to pay his former agent 2.66 million euros in unpaid commission, a Luxembourg prosecutor said on Friday.

A spokesman for the prosecutor said the sum concerned a contract with agent Bruno Heiderscheid dating back to 2005 when Ribery was playing for Olympique Marseille.

Ribery joined Bayern from Marseille in 2007.

"I am satisfied with the result, which is fair given the work done with Franck Ribery for more than two years, that gave him the possibility to sign for Marseille, to be capped by France and to become an important player," said Heiderscheid in an email sent to Reuters.

(Reporting by Ben Deighton, writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)