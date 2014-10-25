* Set to take vacancy left by Piturca

Oct 25 Anghel Iordanescu is on course to become Romania head coach for the third time after the domestic football federation (FRF) nominated him for the job on Saturday.

"President of the FRF, Razvan Burleanu proposes new management of the national team," the FRF said in a statement.

Burleanu proposed Iordanescu to be assisted by Viorel Moldovan, Daniel Isaila and Ionu Badea with final decision to be taken at the FRF's executive committee meeting on Monday.

The Romanian head coach's position became vacant last week when Victor Piturca quit after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract.

Earlier this week, the FRF failed in their bids to appoint Shakhtar Donetsk's Mircea Lucescu and Azerbaijan club Gabala boss Dorinel Munteanu as coach.

Under Piturca, Romania made a solid start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and are second in Group F with seven points from three matches, two behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland.

Romania host Northern Ireland in Bucharest in their next qualifier on Nov. 14.

Iordanescu, 64, led Romania on two occasions, guiding them to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, the Euro 1996 finals and the 1998 World Cup finals during his five-year spell in the 1990s.

Iordanescu, who also coached Romania between 2002 and 2004, boasts a remarkable record at club level too. He won four league titles and two national cups with Steaua Bucharest and led them to the European Cup final in 1989.

The 64-year-old then won the Asian Champions League with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal (2000) and Al Ittihad (2005).

