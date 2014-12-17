BUCHAREST Dec 17 Financially-troubled Getafe have urged their Romanian coach Cosmin Contra to accept Chinese side Guangzhou R&F's job offer and help the La Liga club to raise funds.

"I'm the only one at Getafe who has an offer, they want to sell me in China," Contra, who took over at the Spanish club in March, told local media. "They suggested I should help the club.

"I know the problems and I would do that for the club which is going through some pretty bad financial times."

Guangzhou R&F finished third in this year's Chinese Super League to qualify for next year's Asian Champions League second preliminary round.

The manager's job at Guangzhou R&F became vacant after much-travelled Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson quit last month.

"They (Guangzhou R&F) are offering me a salary, which is five times bigger than the one I have at Getafe," said former Romania international Contra, adding that the Spanish club want him back in two years.

Madrid-based Getafe are 13th in La Liga with 16 points from 15 matches, five points above the relegation zone.

Contra made a bright start to his coaching career and led Petrolul Ploiesti to the Romanian Cup in 2013.

The 39-year-old, capped 73 times by Romania between 1996 and 2010, enjoyed a successful playing career abroad with several clubs including AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Getafe. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Ken Ferris)