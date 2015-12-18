BUCHAREST Two Dinamo Bucharest stretcher bearers have been suspended for one month for celebrating their team's last-gasp 2-1 win over Pandurii Targu-Jiu on Saturday, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) said.

The duo, standing by the touchline, encroached on to the pitch to celebrate Croatian defender Ante Puljic's last-minute winner.

The FRF's disciplinary commission stated the pair had contravened regulations and fined the pair 640 lei ($153.64) each.

"We were full of joy after the second goal but it's normal to be happy, we've been Dinamo fans since we're kids," one of the suspended duo told local media.

($1 = 4.1655 lei)

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)