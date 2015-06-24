UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
BUCHAREST, June 24 Romania U-16 captain Vlad Dragomir has rejected offers from domestic league champions Steaua Bucharest and several foreign teams to join English club Arsenal from ACS Poli Timisoara.
"I am very glad and I hope not to disappoint anyone," the young midfielder, who signed a three-year contract, told local media on Wednesday. "The Arsenal offer seemed the best to me, I felt that this is my place."
Dragomir became the second Romanian teenager to join the English Premier League this month after 18-year-old Cristian Manea signed for Chelsea from FC Viitorul Constanta. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)