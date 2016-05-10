BUCHAREST Dinamo Bucharest will honour the memory of midfielder Patrick Ekeng, who died on Friday, by sending the Romanian Cup trophy to his family in Cameroon if they win the May 17 final, the club's sporting director said on Tuesday.

Ionel Danciulescu told Romanian TV channel Digi Sport that Dinamo would ask their opponents in the final, CFR Cluj, to do the same if they lift the trophy. Dinamo have won the domestic cup 13 times.

The cup final was due to be played on May 10 but was postponed after the death of the 26-year-old African, who collapsed on the pitch while playing for Dinamo on Friday.

"If we win the final, the trophy will be sent to Cameroon, where it will be placed on Patrick's grave," Danciulescu said.

Other suggestions to commemorate Ekeng include naming a stand at Dinamo's stadium after him.

Ekeng collapsed after suffering a suspected heart attack shortly after coming on as a 62nd-minute substitute in the league match against Viitorul Constanta and was pronounced dead two hours after the incident.

After his death, world soccer players' union FIFPro raised concerns about the level of first-aid treatment for footballers in Romania, saying "it is clear that some Romanian clubs have a history of skimping on medical facilities".

Romania's interior ministry said that an inquiry into the death of Ekeng has revealed that the ambulance company that took him to hospital had faulty equipment and medicine beyond its expiry date in some of its vehicles.

