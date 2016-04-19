Gheorghe Hagi of Romania reacts during Turkish Super League derby soccer match against Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul October 24, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

BUCHAREST Romania great Gheorghe 'Gica' Hagi has stepped aside as coach of his own club Viitorul Constanta at least until the end of the season after a poor run of results.

"I want to analyse the situation," 51-year-old Hagi told reporters on Tuesday, adding that he will be replaced by his assistant Catalin Anghel, who was coach from 2009 to 2013.

"I still don't know if I'll be here in the summer," he said regarding whether he would resume his coaching duties.

Hagi, nicknamed "The Maradona of the Carpathians" and considered Romania's all-time greatest player, founded Viitorul in 2009 and still owns the club, known for nurturing young talent in the Black Sea state.

In August, Viitorul went top of the Romanian league for the first time in the club's six-year history but they have fallen away, collecting two points in their last eight games.

Viitorul's loss of form has left them in fifth spot in the table, 17 points behind leaders FC Astra.

Hagi, who won 125 caps and went to three World Cups, played for several top European clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona. He won the UEFA Cup with Galatasaray in 2000.

Speculation over Hagi's future dominated Romanian media following the announcement he was stepping down.

It was fuelled by Viitorul general manager Cristian Bivolaru, who told local media that Russian club Rubin Kazan wanted to invest in the Romanian outfit's youth academy and were again trying to tempt Hagi to take charge of their own team.

“It’s a long-term project, they’re willing to invest in the academy. They’re a big Russian club who want to win the championship, and they want to invest a lot in this project...” Bivolaru was quoted as saying by ProSport on Tuesday.

Rubin were not immediately available to comment.

Reports in Russian and Romanian media in December said Hagi had turned down a lucrative offer to become Rubin coach for 4 million euros ($4.55 million) a year.

Rubin put assistant coach Valery Chaliy in temporary charge of the first team after Rinat Bilyaletdinov's contract was terminated by mutual consent in September.

Bivolaru added that a major Turkish club also wanted Hagi as coach, with the local Dolce Sport TV station reporting that Galatasaray were keen to have him back for a third time.

Galtasaray were not immediately available to comment.

On March 1 the Turkish champions appointed their youth coach Orhan Atik to manage the first team until the end of the season when Mustafa Denizli quit three months after taking the job.

Former Romania captain Hagi was in charge of the 21-times Turkish champions in 2004-2005 and 2010-2011.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)