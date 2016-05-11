Claudiu Keseru of Steaua Bucuresti reacts after missing a chance to score against Rio Ave during their Europa League Group J soccer match in Bucharest October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

SOFIA Romanian trio Claudiu Keseru, Andrei Prepelita and Cosmin Moti all scored in Ludogorets's 4-1 win over Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian league on Wednesday as they staked their claims for places in the final squad for the European Championship.

"I want to be there, I want to play there because I'm very ambitious," striker Keseru, who netted his 14th league goal this season, told reporters a day after Ludogorets clinched their fifth successive Bulgarian title.

Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu has included the three players in his provisional squad for the June 10-July 10 tournament, with the final line-up expected to be announced after a training camp in Italy, which includes friendlies against the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ukraine, later this month.

Romania take on hosts France in the opening Euro 2016 match in Paris. Switzerland and Albania are the other teams in Group A.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Clare Fallon)