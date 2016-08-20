BUCHAREST Romanian team Soimii Pancota's 18-0 away loss to Juventus Bucharest on Saturday means The Hawks have now conceded a staggering 41 goals in their first three games in the second division.

It could have been worse for Soimii but their 15-year-old goalkeeper Adelin Pasca saved Juventus Brazilian defender Wallace da Silva's penalty seven minutes from full time.

The match in the Romanian capital comes just a week after Soimii's 7-0 loss to Sepsi at home. The team also suffered a humiliating 16-0 loss at Afumati in their opening league game.

Soimii, based in the western Romanian town of Pancota with a population of less than 7,000, won its maiden second-tier promotion in 2014. Last season, Soimii conceded 40 goals in 36 games.

The club, however, has financial problems after the Pancota municipality decided to stop financial support in July and to rely on junior players.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Nina Chestney)