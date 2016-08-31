Romania midfielder Andrei Prepelita joined Russian side Rostov from Bulgarian champions Ludogorets on Wednesday in a bid to resurrect his career.

“Rostov are a very serious team, I hope that I made a good choice,” Prepelita, who signed a two-year contract, told local media. Rostov will compete in the Champions League this season.

The 30-year-old, who played at Euro 2016, joined Ludogorets, who are also competing in the Champions League, from Steaua Bucharest last year but failed to win a regular place.

