Oct 24 Romania failed in their bid to appoint Shakhtar Donetsk manager Mircea Lucescu as their national coach after the Ukraianian club rejected their proposal for the 69-year-old to combine both the jobs.

"We met with the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) president, Mr. (Razvan) Burleanu, and I explained that Mircea Lucescu can't combine the two jobs," Shakhtar's general manager Sergei Palkin was quoted as saying in Romanian media on Friday.

"He has a contract with Shakhtar until the end of the season and he'll remain here."

Romanian head coach's position became vacant last week when Victor Piturca quit after agreeing to join Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad on a lucrative contract with Lucescu being the most wanted man by the FRF.

Under Piturca, Romania made a solid start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign and are second in Group F with seven points from three matches, two behind surprise leaders Northern Ireland.

Lucescu, considered one of the best Romanian coaches, led the Balkan Sea's team to the Euro 1984 finals during his first spell as Romania coach between 1981 and 1986.

He has coached Shakhtar since 2004, leading them to eight domestic league titles, five Ukrainian Cups and the UEFA Cup in 2009.

Much-travelled Lucescu also coached several Italian clubs inluding Inter Milan, Turkish sides Galatasaray and Besiktas as well as Bucharest rivals Dinamo and Rapid.

The FRF now must react quickly in finding Piturca's replacement as Romania host group leaders Northern Ireland on Nov. 16 in Bucharest.

According to local media, former Romania coach Anghel Iordanescu, who works as FRF's technical director at the moment, can take charge on a temporary basis.

Iordanescu, 64, led Romania on two ocassions, guiding them to the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, the Euro 1996 finals and the 1998 World Cup finals during his five-year spell in the 1990s. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)