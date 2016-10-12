BUCHAREST Oct 12 Former Romania striker Adrian Mutu has returned to Dinamo Bucharest to become general manager, the 18-times Romanian champions said on Wednesday.

The administrative role is the first managerial post for the former Chelsea and Juventus forward, who was instrumental in helping Dinamo win a domestic double in 2000, netting 22 goals in 33 appearances.

"I'm pleased that Adrian Mutu is with us and I'm confident that his experience in international football will lead us to a new standard of performance, both domestically and in Europe," Dinamo's majority shareholder Ionut Negoita said in a statement.

Dinamo reached two European semi-finals, in 1984 and 1990, but have struggled for success in recent years and have not won the league title since 2007. They are currently fifth in Romania's top flight.

Much-travelled Mutu, who also played for France's Ajaccio and latterly at India's Pune City, was twice banned for failing drug tests, while with Chelsea and Fiorentina.

The 37-year-old played 77 times for Romania and is the country's joint-top scorer with Gheorghe Hagi, with 35 goals.

"It's an honour for me that Dinamo offered me the chance to debut in such an important role and I thank Mr Negoita for this huge challenge in my career," said Mutu. "I hope to repay this trust."

Dinamo, one of the two most popular clubs in Romania alongside bitter city rivals Steaua, are fifth in the domestic league with 16 points from 11 games.