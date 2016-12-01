BUCHAREST Fans were barely in their seats at the Bucharest derby between Steaua and Dinamo when the referee awarded one of the fastest penalties ever in professional soccer after nine seconds.

League leaders Steaua went ahead after referee Ovidiu Hategan pointed to the spot when Dinamo keeper Jaime Penedo clattered into Brazilian midfielder William De Amorim moments after kickoff on Wednesday.

Romania's soccer statisticians said it was the quickest penalty ever awarded in the country's top flight.

Another Brazilian midfielder, Fernando Boldrin, made no mistake from the spot, but Dinamo overcame the early setback to complete a 3-1 victory.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)