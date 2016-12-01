American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
BUCHAREST Fans were barely in their seats at the Bucharest derby between Steaua and Dinamo when the referee awarded one of the fastest penalties ever in professional soccer after nine seconds.
League leaders Steaua went ahead after referee Ovidiu Hategan pointed to the spot when Dinamo keeper Jaime Penedo clattered into Brazilian midfielder William De Amorim moments after kickoff on Wednesday.
Romania's soccer statisticians said it was the quickest penalty ever awarded in the country's top flight.
Another Brazilian midfielder, Fernando Boldrin, made no mistake from the spot, but Dinamo overcame the early setback to complete a 3-1 victory.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)
Liverpool ensured a return to the Champions League by beating relegated Middlesbrough on Sunday, although they will have to play in a qualifying round after finishing fourth in the Premier League, two points behind Manchester City.