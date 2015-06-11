BUCHAREST, June 11 Former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu was named coach of Romanian league runners-up Targu Mures, the club said on Thursday.

"It'll be very difficult to repeat last season's results but we'll work to improve our performance and I hope we'll achieve at least the same next year," the 47-year-old, who signed a three-year contract, told a news conference.

Promoted Targu Mures were close to their maiden league title after climbing to the top of the table in April but lost three of their last four matches to finish second, three points behind Steaua Bucharest.

"We aim to progress in the Europa League though it'll be difficult," Petrescu, who turned down an offer an English Championship (second tier) club to join Targu Mures, said.

Targu Mures will play in the Europa League's third qualifying round.

Petrescu replaces former Romania centre back Liviu Ciobotariu, who was appointed head coach of Saudi Arabia's club Al-Faisaly last Thursday.

Petrescu became the first overseas player to make 100 appearances for Chelsea. He helped the Londoners win the 1997 FA Cup and the 1998 League Cup and was sent off in their 1998 European Cup Winners' Cup final victory over VfB Stuttgart.

Petrescu, considered one of Romania's most successful players, scored 12 goals in 95 internationals during his playing career.

As a coach, he guided Unirea Urziceni to the Romanian league title in 2009. He also led Poland's Wisla Krakow, Russian clubs Kuban Krasnodar and Dynamo Moscow, Qatari side Al-Arabi as well as Sportul Studenetesc and Rapid Bucharest at home.

