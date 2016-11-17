Luis Oliveira of Belgium (L) and Daniel Prodan of Romania (R) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in preparation for the World Cup at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels April 22. REUTERS/File Photo

BUCHAREST Former defender Daniel Prodan, who was a member of the Romania team that reached the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, has died aged 44 following a heart attack, the domestic football federation (FRF) said in a statement on Thursday.

Prodan, capped 54 times by Romania between 1993 and 2001, won five consecutive league titles with Steaua Bucharest before moving to Atletico Madrid.

Hard-man Prodan, who was also part of Romanian team at Euro 1996, joined Scottish club Rangers in 1998 but failed to play a single game due to a knee injury.

He retired at the age of 31 and was appointed as the FRF's sporting director.

