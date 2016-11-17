Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
BUCHAREST Former defender Daniel Prodan, who was a member of the Romania team that reached the 1994 World Cup quarter-finals, has died aged 44 following a heart attack, the domestic football federation (FRF) said in a statement on Thursday.
Prodan, capped 54 times by Romania between 1993 and 2001, won five consecutive league titles with Steaua Bucharest before moving to Atletico Madrid.
Hard-man Prodan, who was also part of Romanian team at Euro 1996, joined Scottish club Rangers in 1998 but failed to play a single game due to a knee injury.
He retired at the age of 31 and was appointed as the FRF's sporting director.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.