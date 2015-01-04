Romania's Lucian Sanmartean looks on during their international friendly soccer match against Denmark at National Arena in Bucharest November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

BUCHAREST Steaua Bucharest midfielder Lucian Sanmartean has agreed a one-year deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad, the player's agent said on Sunday.

Sanmartean was voted Romania's Footballer of the Year last month after guiding the national team to the top of their Euro 2016 qualifying group.

Sanmartean's agent Anamaria Reghecampf said the player signed a contract, starting on July 1, adding there's still a possibility for the 34-year-old to join Al Ittihad in the coming weeks if the two clubs reach an additional agreement.

Sanmartean, known for his brilliant technique and ability to dribble past defenders, will join his fellow countryman Victor Piturca, who parted company with Romania to take charge of Al Ittihad in October.

Al Ittihad are fifth in the Saudi Arabian league with 23 points from 13 matches.

