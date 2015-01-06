BUCHAREST In a refreshingly honest admission, Poland centre back Lukasz Szukala says he turned down offers from England and Germany to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad from Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest because the money was too good to refuse.

Szukala, who has played 10 times for Poland since making his international debut in 2013, signed a two-year contract, starting on July 1 and did not bother with the footballer's common claim that he was moving for the "challenge and interest of a new environment."

"I had offers from Germany and England, but the financial conditions offered by Al Ittihad were fantastic," said the 30-year-old, who was voted the best foreign player in the Romanian league in 2014. "It was impossible to turn down their offer."

Szukala became the second Steaua player to join Al Ittihad after highly-rated midfielder Lucian Sanmartean agreed a one-year deal with the team coached by former Romania boss Victor Piturca.

