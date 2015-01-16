BUCHAREST Jan 16 Steaua Bucharest have signed Romania centre back Gabriel Tamas as a free agent on Friday in an attempt to bolster their defence following Pole Lukasz Szukala's move to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad earlier this month.

Tamas, a keen supporter of Dinamo, Steaua's bitter rivals, had promised he would only play for Dinamo in his native country.

The 31-year-old Tamas, who has 63 caps with Romania and previously played for West Bromwich Albion, Galatasaray and Spartak Moskow, had three spells at Dinamo between 2002 and 2009. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Julien Pretot)