BUCHAREST Feb 4 Much-travelled defender Gabriel Tamas has returned to Steaua Bucharest in an attempt to resurrect his career which has been blighted by his off-field partying and drinking problems.

Before signing a contract until the end of the season, the 32-year-old, capped 63 times by Romania, was warned to give up his drinking habits.

In August, Tamas's contract was terminated by Steaua after he opted to go out drinking rather than attend training sessions.

"I have a special contract clause for Tamas," Steaua owner Gigi Becali told reporters. "If he drinks, he's out from my team!"

In 2011, Tamas had been handed a life ban by Romania for drinking before a friendly against San Marino although his punishment was subsequently cancelled. Two years later, he left CFR Cluj following a one-week spell after causing a fight in a local pub.

The former West Bromwich Albion, Galatasaray and Spartak Moskow centre back became a free agent after leaving Cardiff City following an unsuccessful five-month spell.

"I'm glad to return to a team with whom I've achieved great successes last season," Tamas said after joining Steaua for a second time in just over a year.

"Basically, I feel like I had not left Steaua in the summer," added Tamas, a keen supporter of Dinamo, Steaua's bitter rivals, who had promised he would only play for Dinamo in his native country.

Tamas, who has not played for Romania since their goalless draw in Northern Ireland in a Euro 2016's qualifier in June, also said that returning to Steaua could help him secure a place in his country's Euro 2016 squad.

Romania will play hosts France, Albania and Switzerland in Group A.

The tournament will take place from June 10 to July 10. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Pritha Sarkar)