LONDON Jan 14 New Zealander Tom Coventry will take over as head coach of London Irish starting next season, the Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Coventry will begin his duties once his commitments with New Zealand Rugby franchise the Chiefs, where he is assistant head coach, are completed.

His appointment follows the departure of director of rugby Brian Smith on Tuesday.

"The owners have a clear vision of where they want to take the club and it is a challenge I am immensely excited by and I cannot wait to get stuck in when I join," Coventry told the London Irish website (www.london-irish.com).

"I have enjoyed my time with the Chiefs and will continue to do so until it is time to go, but I think to stay fresh as a coach it is important to immerse yourself in new environments, new challenges and experiences which is what I am going to do."

London Irish are second from bottom of the Premiership. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)