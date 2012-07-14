MOSCOW, July 14 Former England manager Fabio
Capello, tipped to become Russia's new coach, has already been
given the job, according to national team captain Andrei
Arshavin.
"Russia's national coach has been appointed - he is Fabio
Capello. We wish him success in his new job," Arshavin wrote on
his personal website (www.arshavin.eu).
The 31-year-old Arsenal player, widely considered Russia's
most influential footballer, could have had inside information
into the affairs of the Russian FA (RFU).
However, the Arsenal forward might have jumped the gun
announcing Capello's appointment as according to the official
RFU line, talks with the 66-year-old Italian will continue next
week.
Capello, who quit as England boss in February, came to
Moscow on Thursday to meet Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko and
acting RFU chief Nikita Simonyan.
Mutko, who described the talks as "productive", said the RFU
would name a new coach early next week.
Local media reports on Saturday claimed RFU would hold the
final round of negotiations with Capello on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)