ROME, July 16 Former England manager Fabio
Capello will take charge of the Russia team, Italian sports
daily La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Monday.
"“We have decided to name Fabio Capello as the new manager
of our national team," Russian Football Federation
vice-president Nikita Simonyan was quoted as saying.
"We await Capello in Moscow over the next few days for the
final details and the signing of the contract."
Capello, 66, quit as England boss in February. He will
replace Dutchman Dick Advocaat who left to take charge of PSV
Eindhoven after Euro 2012.
