Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Former England soccer manager Fabio Capello was expected in Moscow this week for talks about coaching Russia, local media reported on Wednesday.
Several outlets said Capello, who quit as England boss in February, would arrive on Thursday to negotiate with the Russian Football Union (RFU) about the vacant position.
Dutchman Dick Advocaat's contract expired following Russia's failure to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2012 last month.
Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is also a member of FIFA's executive board, said on Wednesday the RFU would name a new national team coach by July 20.
The RFU also needs a new president after Sergei Fursenko resigned last week following Russia's disappointing results in Poland and Ukraine.
Capello visited Moscow last November when rumours linked the 66-year-old Italian with the coaching role at wealthy Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.
At the time, Capello said: "I came to Moscow to see the ballet at the Bolshoi Theatre, not for football."
(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, Editing by Mark Pangallo)
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.