No result again gives Australia hopes a cold shower
LONDON Australia and Bangladesh saw Monday's Champions Trophy match at The Oval washed out just four overs short of forcing a result in a blow to both teams' hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
ROME Former England manager Fabio Capello will take charge of the Russia team, Italian sports daily La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Monday.
"We have decided to name Fabio Capello as the new manager of our national team," Russian Football Federation vice-president Nikita Simonyan was quoted as saying.
"We await Capello in Moscow over the next few days for the final details and the signing of the contract."
Capello, 66, quit as England boss in February. He will replace Dutchman Dick Advocaat who left to take charge of PSV Eindhoven after Euro 2012.
CAPE TOWN The sudden death of Ivory Coast midfielder Cheik Tiote on Monday increased the number of high-profile African players who have collapsed and died while playing football, almost all of them suffering a form of cardiac arrest.