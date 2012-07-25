Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MOSCOW The Russian Football Union (RFU) have delayed the official unveiling of new national team coach Fabio Capello until Thursday, the governing body announced.
The RFU had hoped to present Capello to the media on Wednesday but the presentation was pushed back a day as both sides finalised contract details.
In a brief statement on their website (www.rfs.ru), the RFU confirmed a rescheduled news conference would take place in Moscow on Thursday.
The 66-year-old Italian, who quit as England manager in February, replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended with Russia's group-stage exit from Euro 2012.
Capello, who becomes Russia's third successive foreign coach, will be tasked with blooding new players into an ageing team, something his predecessor failed to do in two years at the helm.
Russian media reports suggest Capello will earn up to 10 million euros a year after signing a contract through to the 2014 World Cup, with the possibility of extending it for another two years.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Stephen Wood)
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.