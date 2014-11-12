Russia's coach Fabio Capello gestures during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Algeria at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Files

MOSCOW Russia's FA does not have enough money to pay national team manager Fabio Capello, according to Sergey Stepashin who is a member of the governing body's executive committee.

"I can say for a fact that the Russian Football Union simply does not have enough money to pay Capello's salary," the news agency Interfax on Wednesday quoted Stepashin as saying.

"It is not something to be proud of when we can't pay Russia's head coach what he is owed.

"However, when we signed a contract with him, we should have thought about which financial sources would pay his wages. Today we need to find these financial benefactors."

Former England manager Capello has not been paid for the last five months according to Russian media reports. The experienced Italian, who has also coached Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma, took over as Russia maanager in 2012 and steered the country to their first World Cup in 12 years when they qualified for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

However, they had a disappointing campaign, finishing behind Belgium and Algeria with two points from three games and failing to qualify for the knockout stages.

Capello, 68, extended his contract in January to take him through to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to Russian media, Capello's new contract is worth 9 million euros ($11.22 million) per year.

($1 = 0.8021 Euros)

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)