MOSCOW, July 19 Former England manager Fabio Capello has agreed to become Russia's new coach, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

"Though Capello has not signed a contract yet, a principal agreement with the Italian had been reached and de-facto he has become Russia coach," the RFU said in a short statement on its website (www.rfs.ru).

Acting RFU chief Nikita Simonyan said the 66-year-old Italian would arrive in Moscow on Friday.

"He is coming tomorrow afternoon and on Saturday he'll watch the (Russian Premier League) match involving CSKA Moscow," Simonyan told local media. "Then the following day, he's going to St Petersburg to watch (Russian champions) Zenit."

Capello replaces Dutchman Dick Advocaat, whose tenure ended with Russia's group stage exit from Euro 2012. Advocaat had announced before the tournament that he would return home to take charge of PSV Eindhoven. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Justin Palmer)