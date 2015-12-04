MOSCOW As the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) shuts down for winter several clubs enter hibernation with renewed optimism that, come the resumption in March, CSKA Moscow can be caught.

The capital side have suffered a horrible run of form in recent matches as all the good work of a 21-match unbeaten run stretching back to last season came undone.

Of their last six matches in all competitions the Army Men have lost five, a run which has seen their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League end, although they remain top of the domestic league by six points.

"Given the number of matches we have lost, I would say we are facing a crisis," CSKA head coach Leonid Slutskiy, who is doubling as the national team's head coach, said.

CSKA's squad has been stretched by fatigue and injuries, a consequence of a squeeze on the budget brought on by the construction of a new stadium, and results have inevitably suffered. A break could help re-charge their batteries.

Surprise package Rostov look best-placed to take advantage of CSKA's downturn once the league continues.

Despite financial problems and battling relegation last season, the club from the south of Russia find themselves in second place going into the winter break with a game in hand.

Vastly-experienced coach Kurban Berdyev has made them difficult to beat and they have the meanest defence in the league, leaking only 16 goals in 17 games.

According to press reports, the Turkmenistan native who led Rubin Kazan to two titles could be set to take over at Zenit St Petersburg, where manager Andre Villas-Boas has already announced that this will be his last season in Russia.

In the Champions League, Zenit side have been sensational and are on course to match Spartak Moscow's feat in the 1995/96 season of winning all six Champions League group games.

New signing Artem Dzyuba has been prolific, scoring 21 goals in all competitions for club and country.

However, the domestic league is proving a tougher nut to crack for the Portuguese whose side are seven points adrift.

Zenit's 4-1 loss at Terek Grozny last week was their heaviest defeat in the RFPL for seven years.

Villas-Boas has looked far and wide for things to blame for his side's inconsistency domestically.

The former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager has criticised opposing teams, the limit on foreign players, referees and even the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who shouted into a microphone during the defeat in Grozny.

"This reminds me more of a party than football. These things could only happen in Russia," Villas-Boas said after his side's match against Terek.

The league will resume on March 1.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Martyn Herman)