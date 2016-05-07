MOSCOW CSKA Moscow beat Terek Grozny 1-0 on Saturday, with a goal by Swedish international Pontus Wernbloom, to take a big step towards winning the Russian Premier League title.

Zenit St. Petersburg maintained a glimmer of hope of retaining the title by beating Anzhi Makhachkala 1-0.

Wernbloom got CSKA's goal in the 18th minute, heading home a Alan Dzagoev's cross.

CSKA now have 56 points from 27 matches and are two points ahead of Rostov who defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 on Friday.

Zenit are four points behind CSKA after beating Anzhi thanks to Artem Dzyuba's goal on 26 minutes after good work from Hulk.

It was the Brazilian's 20th assist of the campaign, which equalled the record set by Lokomotiv Moscow's Dmitri Loskov in 2003.

"We deserved the win and we are continuing to fight it out for the title," said Zenit head coach Andre Villas-Boas.

