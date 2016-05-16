MOSCOW Russia's Premier League championship will only be decided in the last round of matches on May 21 after front-runners CSKA Moscow and Rostov both won their games on Monday.

Goals in each half from Ahmed Musa and Roman Eremenko took CSKA to a 2-0 victory over Krasnodar while Rostov beat Ural 1-0 thanks to a header by Sardar Azmoun with only 16 minutes left.

That left CSKA with a two-point advantage over Rostov but still unable to wrap up the title until next Saturday. CSKA will visit Rubin Kazan while Rostov travel to Terek Grozny in the final matches.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ric hard Balmforth)