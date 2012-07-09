* Russian FA to name coach candidates on Tuesday

By Gennady Fyodorov

MOSCOW, July 9 The Russian Football Union (RFU) will name the official candidates for the national team manager's job on Tuesday amid intense media speculation the coach has already been chosen.

The RFU was forced to issue a statement on its website (www.rfs.ru) over the weekend, denying reports it had already signed a contract with a new coach.

"Because of numerous reports about the so-called agreed candidates... and having former RFU chief (Sergei Fursenko) signing contracts with them, the RFU would like to officially state that, at the moment, it has not signed any contracts with any possible candidates," the RFU said.

"Also, on Tuesday, July 10, a list of coaches will be published on the RFU's official website and with whom the RFU will start contract negotiations."

Not a day goes by without a new name being thrown up for the job which became vacant after Dutchman Dick Advocaat's departure after Russia's failure to get past the group phase at Euro 2012.

On Monday, media reported Fursenko had allegedly already given the job to Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini after RFU officials found a "signed contract" in Fursenko's safe.

Fursenko, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, quit his post last month.

Last week, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told RFU executive board members that Fursenko had already made a deal with a high-profile foreign coach.

MANCINI DEAL

Russian newspapers, quoting RFU and Sports Ministry sources, said Mancini, who last season led City to their first English top flight title since 1968, had signed a four-year deal.

The respected Kommersant daily quoted a source within the RFU as saying the Italian would earn 7.3 million euros ($8.98 million) a year tax free.

Fursenko's departure called into question the validity of any contract, newspapers said.

Mancini agreed a new five-year contract with Manchester City on Monday, the Premier League club announced.

Mancini's agent, Giorgio De Giorgis, would not comment on the Russian contract offer, newspaper Sovietsky Sport said.

Manchester City also declined to comment on the reports when contacted by Reuters.

Former England manager Fabio Capello, ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola and Zenit St Petersburg's Italian boss Luciano Spalletti have also been linked to the Russia job by media.

($1 = 0.8130 euros)