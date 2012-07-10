MOSCOW, July 10 Former England manager Fabio Capello and ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola were among 13 high-profile candidates for the job of Russia coach, the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

The list also includes former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, former Italy coach Marcello Lippi and Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

"The (RFU) officially would like to inform that it plans to hold talks with these specialists about one of them becoming the head coach of the Russian national team," the union said in a short statement on its website (www.rfs.ru).

One name conspicuous by its absence was Manchester City's Italian manager Roberto Mancini who agreed a new five-year contract with the English Premier League club on Monday.

On Monday, Russian media, quoting RFU and Sports Ministry sources, said Mancini had agreed a four-year deal to become Russia's new coach after officials found a "signed contract" in the safe of former RFU chief Sergei Fursenko.

Fursenko, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, quit his post last month.

The RFU was forced to reveal the names of the candidates amid intense media speculation about the job, which became vacant following Dutchman Dick Advocaat's departure after Russia's failure to get past the group phase at Euro 2012.

Others on the RFU list are Russian, including Valery Gazzayev, Anatoly Byshovets and Yuri Semin, who coached the national team in the past but were sacked or quit following a string of poor results.

Local media and most soccer experts said, however, that a Russian would be a long shot for the post, with Capello and Guardiola seen as the early front-runners. (Editing by Clare Fallon)