Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
MOSCOW Viktor Goncharenko has been named head coach of CSKA Moscow, the Russian champions said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com) on Monday.
The 39-year-old from Belarus has signed a two-year contract with the option of an extension to replace Leonid Slutskiy who stepped down last week after seven years in charge.
Goncharenko previously coached BATE Borisov, Kuban Krasnodar, Ural Yekaterinburg and Ufa. He was a member of CSKA's coaching staff last season.
The Russian league has just started its three-month winter break with CSKA third in the table, eight points behind leaders Spartak Moscow. They finished bottom of their Champions League group.
(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Ed Osmond)
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".