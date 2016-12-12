BATE Borisov's head coach Viktor Goncharenko watches before their Europa League soccer match against Fenerbahce at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

MOSCOW Viktor Goncharenko has been named head coach of CSKA Moscow, the Russian champions said on their website (www.pfc-cska.com) on Monday.

The 39-year-old from Belarus has signed a two-year contract with the option of an extension to replace Leonid Slutskiy who stepped down last week after seven years in charge.

Goncharenko previously coached BATE Borisov, Kuban Krasnodar, Ural Yekaterinburg and Ufa. He was a member of CSKA's coaching staff last season.

The Russian league has just started its three-month winter break with CSKA third in the table, eight points behind leaders Spartak Moscow. They finished bottom of their Champions League group.

