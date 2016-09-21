MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's Champions League contenders suffered setbacks in their preparation for next week's group matches when they were knocked out of their domestic Cup by lower-league teams on Wednesday.

Champions CSKA Moscow, who host Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, were beaten 2-1 in the round of 32 by Yenisey Krasnoyarsk, who play in the country's second tier.

Rostov, who entertain PSV Eindhoven the following night, were thrashed 4-0 at Dynamo Moscow, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

CSKA, who fielded a reserve side, went behind when Nikita Chernov, who is on loan from the Moscow club, scored before halftime. They equalised through Georgi Milanov, but Alexander Lomakin gave the hosts victory seven minutes from time. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy,; Editing by Neville Dalton)