MOSCOW Dynamo Moscow defender Luke Wilkshire is out for two weeks and will miss Australia's friendly against South Korea after he pulled a hamstring in a Russian Premier League game on Saturday.

Wilkshire was forced off during the first half of Dynamo's 2-0 victory over Alania Vladikavkaz.

"Pulled my hamstring. Out for two weeks," the 31-year-old said on Dynamo's Twitter feed. "Won't go to the national team now."

Australia face South Korea in Hwaseong on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Stephen Wood)