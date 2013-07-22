Everton's Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
MOSCOW Guus Hiddink has resigned as manager of Anzhi Makhachkala, the wealthy Russian club said in a statement on their website (www.fc-anji.ru) on Monday amid reports he was favourite to take over at Barcelona.
Hiddink, former Dutch national team coach, joined Anzhi in 2012 and resigned after only two games of the current season following a defeat against Dynamo Moscow.
Barcelona are looking for a coach to replace Tito Vilanova who was forced to step down last week as he undergoes continuing treatment for throat cancer. (Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Justin Palmer)
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.