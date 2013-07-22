Guus Hiddink looks on during a Euro 2012 playoff qualifying soccer match at Maksimir stadium in Zagreb November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic/Files

MOSCOW Guus Hiddink has resigned as manager of Anzhi Makhachkala, the wealthy Russian club said in a statement on their website (www.fc-anji.ru) on Monday amid reports he was favourite to take over at Barcelona.

Hiddink, former Dutch national team coach, joined Anzhi in 2012 and resigned after only two games of the current season following a defeat against Dynamo Moscow.

Barcelona are looking for a coach to replace Tito Vilanova who was forced to step down last week as he undergoes continuing treatment for throat cancer. (Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Justin Palmer)