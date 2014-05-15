(Adds detail, corrects typo in Corluka's name in para three)

MOSCOW May 15 Former Manchester United winger Zoran Tosic scored the only goal as champions CSKA Moscow retained the Premier League title with a 1-0 home victory over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday, the final day of the season.

Long-time leaders Zenit St Petersburg, guided by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur coach Andre Villas-Boas, won 4-1 at Kuban Krasnodar but had to settle for second place, one point adrift.

Tosic struck just after halftime, the Serbian international latching on to a mistake by former Tottenham defender Vedran Corluka before sending a long-range drive that crept in off a post.

Lokomotiv, who created few chances, could have levelled in the closing stages when Dame N'Doye's shot came back off an upright.

It was the 10th consecutive victory for CSKA who have now won the Premier League five times and the top-flight crown on 12 occasions overall, including the Soviet Union era.

The Army team's spectacular late run of form made sure Leonid Slutskiy's side snatched the title from Zenit.

CSKA finished with 64 points from 30 games and striker Seydou Doumbia (18 goals) ended up as the league's top scorer. Lokomotiv were third on 59 points. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)