Defender Mauricio Dos Santos Nascimento has joined Spartak Moscow on loan from Lazio, the Serie A club said on Monday without disclosing the length of the agreement.

The 27-year-old signed for the Italian team on loan from Sporting Lisbon in January 2015, a move that was made permanent at the end of that season.

Mauricio made 24 league appearances last season for Lazio who finished eighth in the table.

Spartak, who failed to qualify for the Europa League, play their next fixture against local rivals Lokomotiv Moscow on Sept. 8.

