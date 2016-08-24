MOSCOW Aug 24 Former Manchester United and Newcastle United winger Gabriel Obertan has joined Russian Premier League side Anzhi Makhachkala on a two-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman, who moved from Bordeaux to Manchester United in 2009, played only 14 Premier League matches for the English side.

Obertan had played for Newcastle for the last five years. The winger made 77 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals, but did not feature in the first team since last September.

Newcastle announced in May that Obertan had been released after the club was relegated from the English Premier League.

Anzhi are coached by the former Czech Republic manager Pavel Vrba and the team is sixth in the table after four matches. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Keith Weir)