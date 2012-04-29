MOSCOW Lokomotiv Moscow striker Roman Pavlyuchenko will be sidelined for about 10 days with a leg injury but will recover in time for Euro 2012, the Russian Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Russia international, who had to quit Saturday's game against Anzhi Makhachkala in the second half after pulling a muscle, will miss Lokomotiv's next match against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, the railway side said on their website (www.fclm.ru).

"Fortunately, Roman's injury turned out to be not too serious," said Lokomotiv president Olga Smorodskaya.

"He'll be out for 10 days so he won't play against CSKA, but there's no question of him missing Euro 2012."

Euro 2012, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, starts on June 8.

Pavlyuchenko, nicknamed the "sleeping giant" by former Russia coach Guus Hiddink, excelled at Euro 2008, where he scored three goals in five games and made the tournament's All-Star team.

He then joined Tottenham Hotspur from Spartak Moscow for 17 million euros in August 2008, but decided to return to Russia in February after struggling to adapt to English soccer.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Dave Thompson)