MOSCOW Former Romania international Dan Petrescu has resigned as manager of Russian second-tier side Kuban Krasnodar, the club announced on Tuesday.

"FC Kuban and the head coach Dan Petrescu have come to an agreement on termination of the cooperation," said the club's official website (www.fckuban.ru).

"Assistant coach Mikhail Semyonov will take temporary charge of the team from tomorrow."

Ex-Chelsea defender Petrescu, 48, took charge of Kuban in June 2016. He was in his second spell at the club based in the south of Russia, having also been in charge from 2010-2012.

Kuban, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have only picked up 16 points from 15 matches and are 14th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

On Sept. 14 Petrescu had received a three-match ban for offensive behaviour towards the officials during and after Kuban's 0-0 draw with Sokol Saratov.

(Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Ken Ferris)