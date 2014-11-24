MOSCOW Top-flight strugglers Torpedo Moscow could be punished for the second time in three months for "racist behaviour" by their supporters.

Some fans were heard making racial taunts in the 2-1 home win over Rostov in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, reported the Sport Express newspaper.

"We are looking into claims Torpedo fans were heard making monkey chants which were supposedly addressed at Rostov's dark-skinned players," said the head of the Russian Football Union's disciplinary committee Artur Grigoryants.

"These facts have yet to be confirmed in either the match delegate's or the match inspector's reports. We will be speaking to representatives of the clubs and studying video footage."

Torpedo, who are third from bottom, were also ordered in September to close part of their stadium for racist chants directed at Dynamo Moscow defender Christopher Samba.

Second from bottom Rostov were without coach Igor Gamula on Saturday. He was banned this month for five league matches after making racial comments to a journalist.

