The logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA is seen on its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

MOSCOW FIFA will ask the Russian Football Union (RFU) to provide details of the racist incident that marred Friday's match between Spartak Moscow and Ufa, soccer's world governing body said.

In the 31st minute of the first match of the new Russian Premier League season, Ufa's Ghanian midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong was subjected to monkey chants.

"When the match was stopped, the fans started shouting 'monkey' at me," Frimpong said after the 2-2 draw.

The former Arsenal player was sent off after he raised a finger to the crowd in response.

"FIFA will request details from the RFU on this incident," the governing body said in a statement.

"We recently reinforced our fight against discrimination in football with the introduction of a new anti-discrimination monitoring system for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"We believe that the hosting of the FIFA World Cup offers a great opportunity to say no to racism and any other form of discrimination and send a clear message to the world in this regards," the statement added.

Following his dismissal Frimpong questioned the country's hosting of the 2018 World Cup when such incidents still occurred.

"Russia 2018 LOC condemns racism and discrimination in all its forms. Racism has no place in the modern world, least of all anywhere near a football pitch," the Russia 2018 Media Office said in a statement.

"We are confident that the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, in particular, can act as a catalyst to positively change the mindset and behaviour for all members of football community over the next three years.

"The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be a great festival of football for fans and footballers from every corner of the globe."

The RFU's general secretary, Anatoly Vorobyov, confirmed his organisation would investigate the matter and hoped clubs would implement measures to prevent such incidents occurring again.

"Racism is a disgusting thing, which we have not been able to fully stamp out. The virus that is racism is worse than the virus that is Ebola. Unfortunately it seems that we are unable to find a remedy for it," he told Reuters.

But Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said the incident should not become "inflated into a big scandal".

"I do not think that what surrounds this episode should become inflated into a big scandal," Mutko told the TASS news agency.

"We ourselves are talking too much about it."

(Editing by Tom Hayward, Ed Osmond and Justin Palmer)