MOSCOW Rostov head coach Kurban Berdyev has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year deal to stay with the Russian club, the governor of the Rostov region Vasili Golubev announced on Sunday.

"Yesterday, Berdyev signed an agreement with Rostov. He will stay with our guys for another two years. Now Berdyev is with the team at their training camp in Austria," Golubev wrote on Twitter.

The 63-year-old has been in charge of the side from the south of Russia since December 2014 and helped the team to finish second in the table last season. His old contract would have expired at the end of June.

Russia media reports said Berdyev was one of the main candidates to become Russia's new head coach after Leonid Slutskiy said he would not be staying on. Slutskiy failed to get Russia out of the group stages at the European Championship in France.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Clare Fallon)