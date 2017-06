MOSCOW Spanish manager Javi Gracia has parted ways with Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan, the club said on Thursday.

Rubin, which finished ninth in the league last season, said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Gracia on the early termination of his contract, without providing any further details.

The 47-year-old Spaniard, who joined Rubin last year, has also managed Spanish sides including Malaga, Osasuna and Almeria.

