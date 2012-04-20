MOSCOW, April 20 Sibir Novosibirsk have sacked British coach Alex Miller just three months into the job following a string of poor results, the Russian first division side said on Friday.

"Unfortunately that is what it is," Sibir general director Andrei Polishchuk told the club's website (www.fc-sibir.ru).

"The team's results and the performance on the pitch do not give us any reasons to look into the future with optimism."

Under the former Rangers defender, who was hired in January, the Siberian club has lost five league games, winning just once and dropping out of contention for promotion into the top flight.

The 62-year-old Scot worked as first team coach at Liverpool under Rafael Benitez from 2004 to 2008. He has also coached Japanese club JEF United Chiba and Swedish side AIK. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)