Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
MOSCOW Leonid Slutskiy has stepped down as head coach of the national team, the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.
Slutskiy announced he would not extend his contract after Russia were knocked out of the European Championship last week, finishing bottom of Group B with one point from three games.
"The RFU would like to thank Leonid Slutskiy, who helped Russia to qualify for the 2016 European Championships, for his professionalism and we wish him all the success in his coaching career," the RFU said in a statement on its website (www.rfs.ru).
"Information regarding the new coaching staff of the Russian team will be published on the RFU's official website as soon as there is any information," it added.
The 45-year-old, who is also CSKA Moscow coach, had been in charge of the national team since August 2015.
The long-rumoured bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.