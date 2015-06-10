MOSCOW, June 10 Dmitry Alenichev has been appointed head coach of Spartak Moscow, the Russian Premier League club has announced.

The terms of the contract with the 42 year-old, a former Spartak captain, were not revealed in the announcement on the club website (www.spartak.com).

Alenichev replaces Murat Yakin who was sacked after the Red and Whites finished sixth in the Russian Premier League.

One of the most decorated Russian footballers, Alenichev was crowned a Russian Premier League champion in four occasions with Spartak and won the Champions League and UEFA Cup with Porto.

Alenichev has been in charge of Arsenal Tula since 2011.